Startups are using ChatGPT to meet soaring demand for chatbot therapy

For the last few months, Mark, 30, has relied on OpenAI’s ChatGPT to be his therapist. He told the chatbot about his struggles, and found it responded with empathy and helpful recommendations, like how to best support a family member while they grieved from the loss of a pet.

“To my surprise, the experience was overwhelmingly positive,” said Mark, who asked to use a pseudonym. “The advice I received was on par with, if not better than, advice from real therapists.”

But a few weeks ago, Mark noticed that ChatGPT was now refusing to answer when he brought up heavy subjects, encouraging him instead to seek help from a professional or “trusted person in your life.” The abrupt change left him feeling disappointed. His experience mirrors that of other ChatGPT users on social media, who also reported that the chatbot was no longer engaging with them in automated therapy sessions.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, told Semafor that it has not recently made a policy change addressing mental health use cases. She said the chatbot was not trained or tested specifically to provide emotional support, but OpenAI isn’t explicitly discouraging the practice — as long as people don’t promote harmful behavior like suicide.

The changes Mark and other users have noticed could be related to the content of their conversations, or the result of adjustments that OpenAI has made over time. The company said it has been fine-tuning the models that power ChatGPT since the chatbot was released last fall, and that process has included making tweaks to how it answers mental health-related prompts. The spokesperson acknowledged OpenAI is still figuring out how to best help people struggling, while also mitigating the potentially enormous risks.

A number of new startups, however, have already concluded that the benefits of using ChatGPT’s underlying technology for therapy outweigh the downsides, especially in a world where many people can’t access care provided by humans.

“If there were to be a sudden influx of therapists that could provide convenient sessions whenever patients needed it and at a low or no cost, I would pack up my things and shut down,” said Brian Daley, an undergraduate student at Columbia University working on a counseling chatbot called Tudle, which relies on ChatGPT and other AI models.

Daley readily admitted that human therapists are “almost always” better at delivering care than an AI would be, but he said the reality is that many people can’t afford them, or must endure long wait times to get an appointment. “Using AI therapy gives people quick and instant access to speak their minds instead of dealing with the large barriers presented by traditional therapy,” he said.