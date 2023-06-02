Four more years: DeSantis finds his anti-Trump pitch

SALIX, Iowa – Ron DeSantis doesn’t usually mention his Republican opponents by name. Not unless the media asks him to.

While in Iowa for his first rallies as a presidential candidate, he made one reference to his competition from the stump: A gesture at Donald Trump, the only Republican constitutionally limited to serving a single term if he wins in 2024.

The choice wasn’t between two candidates with significant differences, he argued. It was between a 44-year old who kept winning and a 76-year old who had one more game in him; one who sees an eight-year battle ahead to save America, and one who says he can push a button and transport it back to February 2020.

“It really requires two terms to be able to finish the job,” DeSantis told a crowd at a welding company outside Sioux City on Wednesday. “I think we could bring George Washington back, and I don't think he could do it in just one four-year term.”

Trump arrived in Iowa one day later, ready with his comeback. “You don't need eight years, you need six months,” he told the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, a suburb of Des Moines. “We can turn this thing around so quickly. Who the hell wants to wait eight years?”

DeSantis had an answer for that. “This is not something you can just flip a switch on,” he said in Manchester on Thursday. “Anyone that tells you all ‘I'll take care of it, it’ll be done in one day or six months’ — you know, they're selling you a bill of goods.” He did not name names.