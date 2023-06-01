Chinese state media cheers on Elon Musk's visit

Xinhua News

China's state wire updated the public on Musk's meetings with top-level foreign affairs and economic bureaucrats and highlighted his perspective on the Chinese market.

"Musk praised the vitality and potential of China's development," the agency wrote. "He is full of confidence in the Chinese market and is willing to continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation."

Global Times

The state tabloid tweeted a promotional video that was first posted by Tesla's Weibo account, Business Insider reported. In the video, Musk praises the Chinese workers employed at Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory.

People's Daily

Considered the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, People's Daily wrote about Musk's opposition to business restrictions between U.S. and China.

"Musk said that the interests of the United States and China are intertwined and inseparable," the paper wrote. "Tesla opposes 'decoupling and breaking chains,' and is willing to continue to expand its business in China and share China's development opportunities."

Beijing Daily

The newspaper noted how it is "no coincidence" that other major CEOs, including JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Starbucks' Laxman Narasimhan, scheduled visits to China immediately after Musk.

"At a time when Sino-US relations seem to be on the verge of a cold spring, Musk's visit to China and his statement are of great symbolic significance," Beijing Daily's article read. "[Beijing Daily] has noticed that more and more 'Musks' are making efforts to invest and operate in China."