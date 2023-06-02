Electric vehicles dominate gas-powered cars in Norway

Of the new vehicles purchased last month, EVs represented 91% of new car sales. Just 3.3% of sales were cars with internal combustion engines. The vast majority (81%) of the new vehicles were fully electric, and 5% were plug-in hybrids.

Norway is pushing to end the sale of combustion engines by 2025.

While the U.S. is looking to hit a 50% market share for electric vehicles by 2030, Norway reached that metric in 2019.

Norwegians have embraced the crossover to battery-powered vehicles. Reporting from The New York Times last month showed that electric vehicle manufacturers like Tesla are rapidly outpacing traditional manufacturers.