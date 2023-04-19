How China dominates the EV market in three charts

Automakers have descended on the Shanghai Auto Show this week, eager to win over buyers in the world’s largest auto market at a time when Chinese electric-vehicle makers are dominating the rapidly growing EV industry.

China, also the world’s largest consumer of EVs, recorded more than six million new battery and plug-in hybrid sales last year, as electric vehicles outpaced the overall Chinese car sales market.

Chinese brands — many of which receive generous subsidies — accounted for 80% of domestic EV sales, and many companies are now also venturing overseas.

Here’s a look at China’s race towards EVs in three charts.