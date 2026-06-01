US foreign interventions at a stalemate

US international interventions are in stalemate despite President Donald Trump’s promises of quick wins. Trump said he would end the Ukraine war within 24 hours, The New York Times’ national security correspondent noted, but 16 months later he rarely mentions it. In Gaza, Hamas has still not disarmed. The president is also reluctant to restart combat operations in Iran and experts expect Tehran to drag peace negotiations on for years. “Washington faces only bad options” in Iran, two analysts wrote in Foreign Affairs: An indefinite standoff weakens the US bargaining position as the world economy suffers, but resumed escalation is unlikely to force Tehran’s surrender. The least unpalatable course is a limited deal offering real concessions, including reduced sanctions.