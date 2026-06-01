Trump insists Iran peace talks are continuing

US President Donald Trump on Monday sought to salvage US-Iran peace negotiations after Tehran suggested it was suspending talks over Israel’s intensifying campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump initially declared he “couldn’t care less” if negotiations ended, but within hours, he said that after he made several calls to Israel and Hezbollah, they agreed to scale back attacks. Trump also insisted talks with Tehran were “continuing, at a rapid pace.”

The cleanup followed a White House effort to broker a renewed ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country’s military will continue “to operate as planned” in southern Lebanon, complicating the US-Iran dynamic.