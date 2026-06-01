Trump faces mounting pressure as Republicans revolt

US President Donald Trump faced growing domestic woes, including an increasingly restive Republican Party.

GOP senators are rebelling against a $1.8 billion Trump-backed “slush fund” to compensate people allegedly victimized by the government, including 2021 Capitol rioters, and refusing to pass an immigration enforcement funding bill as a result.

To add to Trump’s woes, he is 20 points underwater in polls — far more unpopular than Joe Biden at this point in his term — and a judge struck down his move to put his own name on the Kennedy Center, saying Congress must be consulted.

Trump has also angered Republicans by undermining establishment favorites in recent primaries, creating a “wounded bear caucus” of outgoing congresspeople, The Wall Street Journal reported.