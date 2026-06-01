Nvidia unveils new ‘superchip’ for AI-driven home computing

Nvidia unveiled a “superchip” built to enable AI-driven home computing.

Semiconductors which allow AI models to run locally, rather than in the cloud, already exist, but Nvidia’s “most efficient PC chip ever built” is designed to allow AI agents to become the primary way users interact with their computers, rather than mouse and keyboard: CEO Jensen Huang envisaged “AI supercomputers in your house, running agents and assistants.”

Semiconductor giants are racing to take advantage of AI demand, with a resurgent Intel planning a cheaper AI chip by the end of the year, focused on AI inference — the actual answering of users’ queries — rather than training, where Nvidia’s processors are dominant.