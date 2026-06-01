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Militaries mull the use of AI in war

Jun 1, 2026, 8:37am EDT
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A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone. Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters.

Militaries are weighing autonomous weapons even as experts urged caution. UK defense officials are considering lifting requirements that humans should always choose targets, with one telling the Financial Times that “our adversaries won’t care about having a human in the loop.”

A chart showing citizens’ views on AI vs. humans powering weapons in Germany, France, the US, Canada and the UK.

Other NATO countries are debating relaxing such ethical constraints, and AI-guided drones are increasingly able to choose their own targets in Ukraine when Russian jamming prevents direct human control. Iranian cyber operations have been supercharged by US AI models such as ChatGPT. The US is also pushing to unleash fully autonomous AI-guided weapons, although a top special operations officer said that troops must be “careful” that AI “will deliver violence only where we intend it to be delivered.”

Tom Chivers
AD