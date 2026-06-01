Florida sues OpenAI over safety concerns

Florida on Monday became the first US state to sue OpenAI, alleging that the ChatGPT maker ignored safety concerns.

The wide-ranging lawsuit argued that OpenAI was driven by an “insatiable quest to win the AI arms race and amass large fortunes,” and accused the AI startup of aiding mass shooters, harming users’ cognitive capabilities, and encouraging people to take their own lives.

OpenAI, in response, defended its safety mechanisms. The legal challenge from the Republican-led state is part of the growing backlash against the fast-growing AI industry, even as President Donald Trump postponed signing an executive order aimed at giving the government more oversight.

OpenAI and other AI companies have faced wrongful death lawsuits.