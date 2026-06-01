Democrats stick with Platner while bracing for more dirt

The News
Democrats are preparing for Graham Platner to stick around until November, even as they also discuss — much more quietly — the likelihood of still more damaging stories about their Maine Senate candidate’s past.
Platner is seeking to bolster his standing with the party after a weekend of scandal; a campaign official said he plans to visit Washington on Tuesday for meetings with senators. He and his wife have acknowledged the veracity of reports that he sent sexual messages to multiple other women while pushing back on the matter as resolved, and his campaign team has sniped at the former adviser who confirmed the information.
For the moment, Democrats are uncertain of what comes next. Maine Gov. Janet Mills, who essentially dropped out of the race in April, popped her head up on Monday to remind voters that she’s still on the ballot in next week’s primary.
Platner’s last chance to hop off the ballot comes in early July, but few Democrats see that as particularly likely at this point, despite the number of potential prospects who will be on the sidelines after primaries in Maine’s House and gubernatorial races. There are no signs that Platner is losing support among Democrats in DC or Maine, even if his campaign is clearly wounded by the slog of scandals.
His supporters are returning to a key argument to shore Platner up: Americans have big problems, so why focus on his personal life?
“Graham has lived not your typical political experience, and he’s been very clear and open with his wife, and they will work through whatever they work through,” said Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., a Platner supporter. “Americans are really hurt at the fact that gas is still high, food is still high, you can’t buy a home, can’t afford rent. They’re not going to care about text messages.”
Once Platner is locked in as their nominee, however, everyone in the party predicts a deluge of negative ads from Republicans. Some Democrats expect Platner’s sales job to be a major challenge.
“He has to answer those questions directly and forthrightly. They’re fair questions, and that’s going to be on him to answer, and it’s going to be up to the voters in Maine to decide,” said Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt.
Democrats’ don’t have to look far back to see how infidelity derailed another promising Senate challenger: Cal Cunningham’s lead in 2020 vanished against Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., after revelations of an affair. Were it not for Democrats’ surprising wins in Georgia that cycle, Cunningham would have cost them the majority.
But their mood has changed since President Donald Trump won a second term, and Democrats now have no intention of letting personal indiscretions derail a winnable race.
The problem for Platner is that his marital behavior follows a string of reports about offensive and off-color Reddit posts as well as a tattoo with a Nazi symbol. Those issues have done little to dent his standing with Maine voters, though recent polls have yet to reflect the effect of the sexual messages Platner sent.
Plenty of Maine Democrats still see Platner as a strong candidate to beat Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in November. State auditor Matt Dunlap told a tracker he’s still backing Platner, said he’d be a “good senator,” and added that any infidelity is between Platner and his wife.
“Amy and Graham’s marriage, and any struggles they’ve overcome, are their own private business,” Jordan Wood, who is running for Maine’s competitive 2nd District after initially seeking the Senate seat, told Semafor.
“They show up every day on the campaign trail as their authentic selves. Their commitment to helping the people of Maine makes me excited to vote for him and partner with him to defeat Susan Collins and Paul LePage,” Wood added.
Know More
There’s plenty of chatter behind the scenes about more stories to come after the torrent of revelations since Platner announced his campaign.
Senate Majority PAC, the Democratic leadership-aligned super PAC, declined to comment for this story, but the group still has $24 million in TV ads reserved for the general election. An aligned nonprofit group, Majority Forward, is dinging Collins on the air now.
“Democrats are dedicated to winning a Senate majority and fighting back against the chaos of the Trump administration by defeating the Republicans like Susan Collins who enable his harmful agenda,” said a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sanders’s first Senate endorser, spoke for the majority of his backers on Monday: “It’s important for us to focus on the issues facing working families a little bit more than Graham Platner’s marriage.”
Room for Disagreement
One of Wood’s rivals in Maine’s competitive 2nd District primary was more circumspect about Platner.
Jared Bornstein, an advisor to state Sen. Joe Baldacci, said that “with a week until the primary, we are focused on our own race, and the fact that a dark money MAGA group is meddling in the Democratic primary because they know Joe Baldacci is the one candidate who can beat Paul LePage and help flip the House.”
Several Senate Democrats said they were staying out of it altogether, including Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.
Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said she’s “going to work with whoever the state of Maine elects to work here, period.”
Burgess and Nicholas’ View
Democrats’ approach to Platner is their equivalent of Republicans’ view of their Texas Senate nominee, Ken Paxton. He wasn’t the top choice for quite a few of them, but they’re not abandoning a flawed nominee before the campaign has truly begun.
So absent a twist where Platner gets replaced on the ballot — and there are no indications that one is coming — Democrats seem likely to band around him and roll the dice. They feel like they have no choice: Without a massive blue wave that carries them in places like Iowa and Alaska, there’s little path for them to win the Senate without Maine.
Incidentally, Collins has bedeviled them for many election cycles now for one major reason: She rarely makes unforced errors on the campaign trail. And since Platner is a novice candidate, his biography is his main selling point.
Notable
- The former aide who served as a primary source for reports of the sexual messages said she was threatened by a Platner consultant, MSNOW reported.