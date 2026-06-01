Sheinbaum decries US ‘interference’ in Mexico’s politics

Mexico’s president on Sunday delivered her harshest rebuke yet of US “interference,” following Washington’s indictment of 10 Mexican officials for alleged cartel ties.

Claudia Sheinbaum later clarified that her comments were not directed at US President Donald Trump — a reflection of a common regional balancing act amid his efforts to assert dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

Trump is poised to impact several Latin American presidential contests this year: Colombia’s pro-Trump candidate scored a surprise victory in the first round of voting Sunday.

Trump has “designated the entire region as his sphere of influence,” El País wrote, as Latin America, hedging against hemispheric turbulence, builds ties with China and Europe.

South America’s free trade agreement with the EU provisionally entered force last month.