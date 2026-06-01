Anthropic files to go public as AI startups race to hit markets

Anthropic on Monday confidentially filed to go public, setting up a blockbuster market debut alongside other tech heavyweights.

The startup behind popular chatbot Claude joins rival OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX in planning for an IPO — together, they are poised to create “a tsunami of investment and employee wealth,” The New York Times wrote, though the mega-IPOs will test investor appetite for big-spending AI labs.

Anthropic last week closed a new funding round valuing it at $965 billion, surpassing OpenAI.

“The economics are so unprecedented that Anthropic… seems to be teetering on the brink of either growing too fast, or too slowly,” Semafor’s Reed Albergotti wrote, but as one Anthropic investor told him, “Capitalism will find a way.”

Correction: A preview version of this article incorrectly stated Anthropic’s latest valuation.