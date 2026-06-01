Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Amazon deforestation hits lowest level since 2019

Jun 1, 2026, 8:44am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared. by loggers and farmers near Virola-Jatoba PDS in Anapu
Nacho Doce/File Photo/Reuters

Deforestation of the Amazon last year fell to its lowest level since 2019, welcome news for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula, on track for reelection in October polls, vowed to stem deforestation after logging soared under his rightist predecessor, who sought to curry favor with Brazil’s powerful farming firms.

A chart showing accumulated annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon between Aug 1-Jan 31, in square kilometers.

Still, “the rate of destruction remains breathtaking,” DW reported, as around five trees are felled every second. In response, Brasília has sought to accelerate its preservation efforts, announcing a $2.6 billion public-private partnership to protect the Amazon. “We will show that Brazil remains on a path of controlling and reducing deforestation,” the country’s environment minister said.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD