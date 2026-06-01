Amazon deforestation hits lowest level since 2019

Deforestation of the Amazon last year fell to its lowest level since 2019, welcome news for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula, on track for reelection in October polls, vowed to stem deforestation after logging soared under his rightist predecessor, who sought to curry favor with Brazil’s powerful farming firms.

Still, “the rate of destruction remains breathtaking,” DW reported, as around five trees are felled every second. In response, Brasília has sought to accelerate its preservation efforts, announcing a $2.6 billion public-private partnership to protect the Amazon. “We will show that Brazil remains on a path of controlling and reducing deforestation,” the country’s environment minister said.