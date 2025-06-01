US sends Iran first nuclear deal proposal

The US sent Iran a proposal for a nuclear deal on Saturday, hours after a new report found Tehran has dramatically boosted its supply of enriched uranium.

Washington’s proposition, its first formal overture to Iran since negotiations began in April, calls for the country to cease uranium enrichment and for the creation of a regional nuclear power consortium.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that the countries were close to a deal, warning Iran’s nuclear program would be eliminated if no agreement is reached.

But experts are skeptical Tehran would agree to essentially shut down its nuclear facilities: New IAEA revelations showing Iran has surged ahead in production could give the regime leverage in talks, The New York Times reported.