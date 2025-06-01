Events Email Briefings
Ukraine’s unprecedented drone strike on Russia offers glimpse into the future of war

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Reporter and Lead Writer, Flagship
Updated Jun 1, 2025, 3:26pm EDT
tech
Smoke rises over Sredny in Russia’s Irkutsk region after a drone strike
Telegram/Handout via Reuters
The News

A massive Ukrainian drone strike on parked Russian jets offered a glimpse into the future of war. Sunday’s “audacious” operation took more than a year to plan, the Financial Times reported, hitting more than 40 aircraft at four airfields deep inside Russia — Ukraine smuggled the “first-person view” drones in, and loaded them onto trucks, before remotely opening the roofs and launching the explosive-laden drones, Meduza reported.

Dubbed “Russia’s Pearl Harbor” by military bloggers, the attack reflects the prevalence of low-end, artificial intelligence-enabled drone technology, The War Zone reported: Such devices can “fly much farther without any radio control and hit targets they recognize autonomously.”

The strike comes a day before Ukraine and Russia are set to hold peace talks in Istanbul.

