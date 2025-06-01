US Defense Secretary Hegseth signals Asia commitment with China warnings

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that China poses an “imminent” threat to Taiwan and called on Asian allies to boost defense spending, in a speech that won plaudits from other regional officials.

Washington’s partners had reason to be wary of Hegseth’s remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense conference: Vice President JD Vance used a similar gathering in Munich this year to flame European allies.

But Hegseth’s criticism of China — which Beijing rebuked as divisive — was “a clear statement of commitment to the region,” an expert told The Japan Times.

While his speech may not have burned diplomatic bridges, it hasn’t allayed Asian allies’ economic anxiety over US President Donald Trump’s erratic tariff policy, Bloomberg wrote.