Mexico begins unprecedented mass judicial vote

Mexicans head to the polls Sunday to vote for thousands of federal and local judges in a globally unprecedented election that critics warn could hinder the rule of law.

No other country elects all of its judges by popular vote: Mexico is taking “a leap into the unknown,” El País wrote.

The judicial overhaul was championed by Mexico’s former leader and supported by current President Claudia Sheinbaum, who argues it will strengthen democracy.

But the government controlled much of the candidate selection process, and voter participation is likely to be low because there are thousands of little-known candidates, experts say.

As a result, judges aligned with the ruling party are expected to dominate, strengthening the government’s control over the judiciary.