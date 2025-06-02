ABC appears to be keeping its flagship morning show team together, at least for the moment.

Earlier this year, NewsNation reported that Good Morning America host Michael Strahan was likely to leave ABC when his contract wrapped up. The story was the result of widespread rumors within the television news industry as the former NFL star has mulled his future with the network. But Strahan is now expected to sign a new deal and stay at the network, Semafor has learned, though one person familiar with the situation cautioned that the situation remained formally unresolved.

An agreement with Strahan would, however, likely represent a reduction in his daily hosting duties. Strahan’s new deal is likely not going to be a longterm contract, and could see him regularly hosting less than five days a week. In recent years, the former NFL star has increasingly hosted fewer than five days a week in order to accommodate his NFL coverage duties with Fox and spending time with family.

ABC declined to comment. A representative for Strahan did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

