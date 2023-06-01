Biden tripped up by sandbag, falls onstage at Air Force graduation

President Joe Biden tripped and fell on stage while handing out diplomas at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on Thursday.

According to a White House press corps pool report, Biden appeared to trip on a black sandbag while returning to his seat after handing out diplomas to Air Force cadets. Video showed Biden falling onto his knees and being helped up by Air Force officials.

"He's fine," White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt tweeted. "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."

Biden pointed to the sandbag after he fall. The president appeared to be OK and continued to stand until the ceremony ended shortly after, according to the pool report.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said afterwards that the president is feeling "totally fine" and was smiling as he boarded Air Force One.

Biden delivered the commencement address at the ceremony near Colorado Springs.