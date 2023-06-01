Biden tripped up by sandbag, falls onstage at Air Force graduation

The News
President Joe Biden tripped and fell on stage while handing out diplomas at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on Thursday.
According to a White House press corps pool report, Biden appeared to trip on a black sandbag while returning to his seat after handing out diplomas to Air Force cadets. Video showed Biden falling onto his knees and being helped up by Air Force officials.
"He's fine," White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt tweeted. "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."
Biden pointed to the sandbag after he fall. The president appeared to be OK and continued to stand until the ceremony ended shortly after, according to the pool report.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said afterwards that the president is feeling "totally fine" and was smiling as he boarded Air Force One.
Biden delivered the commencement address at the ceremony near Colorado Springs.
The View From The Right
The video of Biden's fall was quickly shared by right-wing influencers and accounts online.
Critics were quick to use the fall as evidence that Biden, who is seeking a second term in the White House in his 80s, is unfit to serve as president.
Conservative radio host and former National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch tweeted that Biden is "not well."
The View From The Left
Axios's Alex Thompson tweeted that top Democrats have privately expressed being nervous about Biden falling on the campaign trail. But former White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield mocked the idea that it's uncommon for people to trip over things.
Recent surveys have suggested that Biden's age and heath are concerns among Democratic voters in the run-up to the 2024 election — though many would still prefer him over Trump, who is just four years younger.