Africans trained in China grapple with pro-Western bias on their return

NAIROBI — When Nyokabi Waweru returned home to Kenya after graduating from Jilin University in Changchun, northeast China, she expected to have improved her opportunities in the local job market with a degree from an international university and the ability to now speak fluent Chinese.

But there weren’t as many options as she hoped.

“I went for an interview at an embassy and was dismissed as they said I lacked Kenyan experience,” she told Semafor Africa. Waweru, 30, now works as a translator for a Chinese company and said many other Kenya students with whom she graduated ended up working as translators for Chinese clients in Nairobi and other cities. Some had studied engineering and had other technical skills usually sought after in Kenya’s job market.

Vivian Weiwei, 26, a political science graduate from Kenya who studied at Donghua University in Shanghai, said it was only easy finding a job by applying to Chinese firms in Kenya after she returned home in 2021. She soon landed a job at the Kenyan subsidiary of the Chinese mobile handset brand, Oppo. “With the lack of employment opportunities in the country, the secret is in knowing where to look. I knew exactly where I could use my skills,” she said.