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US reciprocates after China expels Times reporter

May 31, 2026, 6:24pm EDT
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The New York Times building
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

The US reportedly revoked the visa of a Chinese state media journalist after Beijing expelled a New York Times reporter, in a diplomatic tit-for-tat.

China ordered Vivian Wang to leave the country over a Times event last year — which Wang had no involvement in — that featured an interview with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

The move reflected Beijing’s media crackdown, which has intensified in recent years; China has used its visa policy to keep out journalists whose work it doesn’t like.

The US’ reciprocal decision threatens to inflame tensions between the superpowers.

Other Western media outlets, meanwhile, are growing more uneasy about what possible interviews with Lai could mean for their presence in China, The Associated Press reported.

J.D. Capelouto
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