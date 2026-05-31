Pentagon chief softens tone on China in security forum remarks

The US Defense secretary urged Washington’s Asian allies to spend more on defense if they want to buy more American arms, in a speech that was notably softer on China.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Pete Hegseth cast the relationship with Asia “in more transactional terms,” Politico wrote, similar to the Trump administration’s posture toward European countries.

Hegseth notably didn’t mention Taiwan at the security forum, weeks after Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned of “clashes” if Washington mishandles the situation surrounding the island, which Beijing views as a breakaway province.

Hegseth’s remarks mirrored how the White House has become more muted on China: A strategy document last year removed Beijing as the US’ No. 1 threat.