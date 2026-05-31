No breakthrough in US-Iran talks

A US-Iran peace agreement failed to materialize Sunday — just as negotiators appeared near the finish line — after President Donald Trump said he was in “no hurry” to strike a deal.

White House officials said last week they had reached the broad strokes of a pact to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and open talks over Tehran’s nuclear program.

But Trump, concerned about aspects of the deal that could unfreeze Iranian assets, toughened Washington’s terms for peace. Iranian officials accused the US of stalling with “excessive” demands.

A formal response, though, could take three days, an American official told Axios: The country’s leaders are “really hiding in caves and they’re not using email.”