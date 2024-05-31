US faces a China conundrum in chip licensing restrictions

Washington is concerned that China could be circumventing export controls and accessing US chip technology via US allies.

Washington has delayed the approval of AI chip exports to the Middle East by chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, Bloomberg reported Thursday, partly over concerns that Chinese companies could get their hands on the chips through data centers in the Middle East.

The US Commerce Department is also investigating whether a South Korean chipmaker, Ronda Korea, is selling technology to Chinese firms sanctioned by Washington, according to The Information.