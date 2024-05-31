UK bans private prescriptions of puberty blockers as US clamps down on gender-affirming care

The UK government announced a ban on private prescriptions of puberty blockers for under-18s in one of its final acts before July’s general election, a move that could be closely watched by lawmakers in the United States.

The emergency ban comes into force for three months from June 3 and follows a decision to end routine prescriptions of puberty blockers — drugs that suppress sex hormones during puberty — for children with gender dysphoria by Britain’s National Health Service.

US lawmakers have often cited UK and EU restrictions on gender transitions for young people to justify similar bills in America, the Associated Press reported in March, noting that at least 23 states have tightened or removed access to transgender health care for minors.

In April a national review on the use of puberty blockers in the UK said there was “no good evidence” on the long-term outcomes of such interventions. But the review was criticized by organizations including the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, while Amnesty International said it was being “weaponised” by anti-trans groups.