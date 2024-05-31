Biden says Israel has proposed a new ceasefire agreement to end the war in Gaza

US President Joe Biden said Friday that Israel has proposed a new ceasefire agreement in the hopes of ceasing hostilities in Gaza.

The plan, Biden said at a press conference, will be split into three phases: The first phase would see a six-week “full and complete” ceasefire and allow up to 600 aid trucks into Gaza daily in exchange for Hamas releasing “a number” of Israeli hostages, chiefly women, children, and the elderly.

Phase two, Biden detailed, would involve releasing the remaining hostages in exchange for a complete Israeli military retreat from Gaza.

Israel has promised a “cessation of hostilities permanently,” said Biden, if Hamas agrees to certain negotiations during the first phase. Phase three would initiate the reconstruction of Gaza.

Biden said that Israel has conveyed the ceasefire deal to Hamas via Qatar, but he warned that the deal was contingent on Hamas holding up their end of the deal.

He also slammed far-right members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition who have pushed to continue the war and have deprioritized hostage negotiations.

This is a breaking news story. Please check later for updates.