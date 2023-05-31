Meet the world's first openly gay president

Latvia's Parliament on Wednesday elected former foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics as President, making him the first openly gay person to hold the position in any country.

"I am honoured and humbled to be elected as President of the Republic of Latvia, I will do my best to serve the people of Latvia well," Rinkevics tweeted following the vote.

While not the first openly gay head of state, Rinkevics's election marks yet another milestone for LGBTQ+ politicians.