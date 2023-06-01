Casey DeSantis on the trail

IOWA — Ron DeSantis called his wife, Casey, to the stage in West Des Moines. And in Salix. And in Council Bluffs. And in Pella.

Each time, she received boisterous applause, and talked about their three children, starting with an explanation for her hoarse voice — she’d been “telling a 3-year-old why she cannot color on the dining table with permanent marker” — and a joke about finally getting to speak to adults.

Eventually, she’d meander into why her husband should be president, promising each time that he’d get the job done and would always stand “up for what’s right,” as she told a small crowd packed in an event barn in Pella.

After DeSantis’ Wednesday morning speech, at a welding company outside Sioux City, the couple sat for a “fireside chat” with each other, a John Deere tractor parked prominently behind them. The governor loosened up as they swapped stories about their kids — sleeping under a desk during a press conference, demanding a “little potty” in a fried chicken restaurant bathroom after a lengthy wait.

“These are those fundamental years where the memories you have will last a lifetime,” said Casey. Then, the conversation turned to the charitable programs she’d led in Florida, working with faith groups, connecting mothers with jobs, and getting them off government assistance — “laser focused,” according to her husband, “on utilizing our faith based community to lift people up.”

“I see stories of moms, in their apartments, cooking in their kitchen for the first time for their kids,” she said. “Three weeks ago, they had been in their car wondering what their next move was.”

She also wasn't afraid to throw a culture war punch, telling voters how DeSantis stood up to “the corporate media, the left, the White House, Fauci” on COVID-19.

As the candidate worked his crowds, Casey DeSantis joined in, taking photos with voters at each event. On Wednesday, she wore a jacket embroidered with her name on the front, and a “Florida: Where Woke Goes to Die” icon on the back.

“She didn’t have to do anything. She could have just done pageantry, but she really wanted to do things to make a difference,” Ron DeSantis said in the fireside chat. “So I said: Go get ‘em.”