Flying Air New Zealand? You might be stepping on a scale before your flight

Guidelines from New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority stipulate that airlines must either carry out periodic surveys to determine the average weight of passengers, or accept standard weights as decided by the authority.

Travelers who choose to take part in the survey will weigh themselves and their luggage separately. The weight won’t appear on screen, but will be loaded into Air New Zealand’s system anonymously.

In a statement, Alastair James, Air New Zealand’s load control improvement specialist, said: “We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft — from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold.​ For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey.”

The survey will run for one month until July 2. Air New Zealand last carried out the survey on domestic passengers in 2021.