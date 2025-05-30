US-China tensions worsen, threatening trade truce

US President Donald Trump on Friday said China has “totally violated” its trade agreement with Washington, signaling worsening ties between the two countries.

The trade truce agreed to this month suggested relations between the world’s two biggest economies had found a floor. But they have since escalated export restrictions and any breakthrough in trade negotiations will likely require their leaders to speak directly, the US Treasury secretary admitted.

China, meanwhile, said it will not send its defense minister to the Shangri-La Dialogue, where he would have had his first meeting with his US counterpart. “The US-China rift only seems to be deepening,” a Washington Post foreign affairs columnist warned.