The key to AI memory is making it more human

Conquering agentic memory has proven difficult, and AI companies are all pedaling in their own lanes to reach the finish line first.

It’s a tricky balancing act of giving their agents enough memory to complete tasks efficiently but not so much that they fall into old patterns. Developers largely agree it should look similar to human memory — short- and long-term recollection, broad context, precision when it matters, the ability to prioritize certain experiences and “forget” irrelevant ones.

Last week at Microsoft’s developer conference, Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott said the solutions for AI memory problems should mimic the systems humans have created to train our own brains. The company launched “structured RAG,” what Scott called a “biologically inspired technique” that organizes data into formats to improve recall and reasoning over large data sets.