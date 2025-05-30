US Supreme Court allows Trump to strip legal status of 500,000 migrants

The US Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Trump administration to revoke the temporary legal status granted to 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The justices have previously authorized the government to end deportation protections, putting a total of around one million people at risk being deported.

The court’s ruling froze a decision by a district judge who determined that parole granted to the migrants by the Joe Biden administration could only be revoked on a case-by-case basis.

Republicans have argued that such programs allow migrants into the country who would have otherwise not qualified. The plaintiffs in the case said that ending their parole would mean being deported “to the same despotic and unstable countries from which they fled.”