Mexico readies controversial judiciary election

Mexicans will vote in the country’s first-ever judicial election on Sunday, which critics warn could mark the death knell of the country’s democracy.

The “Kafkaesque” poll — through which all 900 judges from supreme court ministers to state-level jurisdictions will be elected — has already been marred by accusations of government interference, including via handouts telling supporters for whom to vote.

Candidates include several accused of having ties to cartels, as well as one facing 36 allegations of sexual abuse.

Some fear the election could also hurt the country’s already grim economic prospects as investors lose trust in the judiciary. “Mexico’s government is throttling the rule of law,” The Economist wrote.