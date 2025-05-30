Japan celebrates after sumo wrestler awarded title of ‘yokozuna’

A Japanese sumo wrestler broke Mongolia’s domination of the sport, winning the title of yokozuna and ascending to sumo’s apex.

Onosato Daiki, 24, was approved by the sport’s top advisory group after 13 tournaments, capped by back-to-back grand tournament championships this year, rising to the rank faster than anyone on record.

His success harkens back to Japan’s historic control of sumo wrestling: Aside from in 2017, when Onosato’s mentor was promoted to yokozuna, every other holder of the title in the 21st century has been Mongolian.

Indeed the only other current yokozuna — there can be more than one, because they cannot be demoted — is Mongolian. “You could say he’s my rival, or perhaps even my benchmark,” Onosato said.