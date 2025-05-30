Chamber of Commerce launches tax cuts ads in House, Senate

The Chamber of Commerce is launching a new ad campaign to protect Republicans who support President Donald Trump’s megabill — and take on Democrats who oppose it.

This morning, the Chamber will launch a significant six-figure ad buy backing up 10 House and two Senate Republicans who support the bill, while also hitting four House Democrats who voted against the measure. The campaign will include billboards in each state or district for a month, plus new paid digital ads to accompany them.

The campaign is a sign that the 2026 midterms are going to be a huge referendum on the sweeping tax bill. “We want to be there on the ground for the long haul with this thing to make sure it doesn’t get defined inappropriately,” a person working on the effort told Semafor. “The advocacy is never going to end on this.”