Chamber of Commerce launches tax cuts ads in House, Senate

The Scoop
The Chamber of Commerce is launching a new ad campaign to protect Republicans who support President Donald Trump’s megabill — and take on Democrats who oppose it.
This morning, the Chamber will launch a significant six-figure ad buy backing up 10 House and two Senate Republicans who support the bill, while also hitting four House Democrats who voted against the measure. The campaign will include billboards in each state or district for a month, plus new paid digital ads to accompany them.
The campaign is a sign that the 2026 midterms are going to be a huge referendum on the sweeping tax bill. “We want to be there on the ground for the long haul with this thing to make sure it doesn’t get defined inappropriately,” a person working on the effort told Semafor. “The advocacy is never going to end on this.”
Know More
The Chamber’s campaign could expand as the midterms near and debate on the bill hits a fever pitch. The opening salvo is focused on 14 House members and two senators. The Chamber will run positive spots and billboards for GOP Sens. Mike Crapo of Idaho and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. The focus on the upper chamber is “just getting started” as the Senate prepares to take the bill up, the person working on the effort said. Notably, the group isn’t yet taking on the handful of GOP senators who oppose the House-passed bill as currently written.
The Chamber will also prop up 10 House Republicans with thank-you ads: Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, Lisa McClain of Michigan, French Hill of Arkansas, David Valadao of California, Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, Rudy Yakym of Indiana, Blake Moore of Utah, Mike Carey of Ohio, Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania.
Four House Democrats — all of whom are in battleground seats — will get some shade from the chamber for voting against the tax cuts: Reps. Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico, Derek Tran of California, and Marcy Kaptur and Emilia Sykes, both of Ohio.