Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
May 30, 2024, 11:01am EDT
North America
Semafor Signals

US Secretary of State Blinken signals possible shift in Ukraine weapons policy

Insights from New Lines, Politico, and Forbes

Title icon

The News

The United States’ policy on not allowing Ukraine to use American weapons to strike inside Russia could change as the war continues, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated during a trip to Moldova on Wednesday.

The comments came after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and several European NATO members said they would not stop Ukraine from using provided weapons to defend itself, including by striking Russian targets in some cases.

Russia has suggested this amounts to a direct provocation by NATO, but US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley said last week that this “is not a war between NATO and Russia.”

icon

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

US limits on weapon use could hurt Ukraine long-term

Source:  
Atlantic Council, New Lines, and Politico

Russia’s Kharkiv offensive has highlighted the “military absurdity” of current restrictions on how US weapons are used by Ukraine, according to the Atlantic Council, enabling Russia to use its border with Ukraine “as a safe haven” for troops and supplies. As long as Ukraine can’t use the weapons it has to defend itself by striking within Russia — including the border region — it is unlikely to win, argued one op-ed in global policy magazine New Lines. “It’s unfair that Ukraine is being asked to fight as the US armed forces would never fight,” a military analyst at the Ukrainian National Institute for Strategic Studies told Politico.

Putin’s nuclear saber-rattling may be just that

Source:  
Chatham House, Forbes

“Actual use of nuclear weapons by Russia remains not impossible but highly unlikely,” Russian military expert Keir Giles wrote in a recent Chatham House paper. Yet the Biden administration’s caution in keeping NATO — and the US — out of direct involvement in Ukraine is “essentially rewarding nuclear intimidation, and encouraging nuclear proliferation,” if it continues, an expert at the Military Institute for Aerospace Studies aerospace think tank argued in Forbes. “China, other nuclear-armed powers, and Iran are closely watching,” he added.

