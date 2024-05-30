US Secretary of State Blinken signals possible shift in Ukraine weapons policy

The United States’ policy on not allowing Ukraine to use American weapons to strike inside Russia could change as the war continues, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated during a trip to Moldova on Wednesday.

The comments came after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and several European NATO members said they would not stop Ukraine from using provided weapons to defend itself, including by striking Russian targets in some cases.

Russia has suggested this amounts to a direct provocation by NATO, but US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley said last week that this “is not a war between NATO and Russia.”