The fallout from the US pro-Palestine campus protests is starting to hit

The consequences of the pro-Palestinian protest encampments on US college campuses (many of which are still going) for universities and the students and grads involved are starting to come into focus.

In the immediate term, protest-related arrests have surpassed 3,000, while many US universities face lawsuits related to their handling of the protests. In the longer term, the US Congress has launched investigations into colleges over allegations of antisemitism. Meanwhile, some companies have balked at hiring recent graduates who were involved in the protests, and foreign adversaries have seized on the moment to stoke domestic political tensions.