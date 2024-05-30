Ukraine in new push for funds to stem Russia’s growing advance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a new push for military aid to help stem Russia’s battlefield progress, turning to European allies as well as ongoing discussions over the potential use of funds from frozen Russian assets.

Hopes that G7 leaders will reach a deal on the approximately $3 billion of Russian assets immobilized in the European banking system to fuel Kyiv’s war effort have buoyed since finance ministers cited “progress” in talks ahead of the mid-June G7 leaders’ summit.

Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain have made new funding commitments as Kyiv even looks to sell its iconic Hotel Ukraine to drum up more cash, according to Le Monde.