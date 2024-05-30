South Africa’s ANC on course to lose majority in early projections

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress looks set to lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since coming to power after the end of apartheid 30 years ago, according to projections based on early election results.

Polls in Wednesday’s election closed at 2100. On Thursday, with results received from 13.9% of polling stations, electoral commission data showed the ANC had secured 42.6% of the vote. The main opposition Democratic Alliance had 25.8% and the leftwing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) stood at 8.5%.

Based on early results, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, which provides projections to state broadcaster SABC, said the ANC is projected to have roughly 42% of the vote when the count has been completed.

Failure to secure 50% of the 400 seats in the National Assembly would force the ANC — which is still expected to be the largest party — to form a coalition government with smaller parties.