How Russia is trying to crack down against US legislators

Banning 500 Americans

Earlier this month, Moscow banned 500 Americans from entering Russia in retaliation for U.S. sanctions imposed against the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine. The list is an update to an original register of 200 Americans barred from the country last year.

It includes U.S. President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, several U.S. senators, and a smattering of late-night talk show hosts and media personalities.

Retaliatory sanctions

Last June, Russia counter-sanctioned a long list of U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The retaliatory sanctions, which also targeted media figures and business leaders, were imposed against people Russia views as “associated with spreading false stories about ‘malicious’ Russian cyberattacks,” Radio Free Europe reported.