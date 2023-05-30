The final drama ahead for the debt ceiling bill

At the moment, the most intense drama is swirling around the House GOP.

At least 10 conservatives are expected to oppose the debt limit bill, meaning McCarthy will have to rely on Democratic support to get the legislation over the finish line. The roster includes hardliners such as Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Bob Good of Virginia, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

“It’s not a good deal,” Roy tweeted. “Some $4 Trillion in debt for — at best — a two year spending freeze and no serious substantive policy reforms.”

Both Roy and Norman sit on the Rules panel, along with Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky — a libertarian who has frequently bucked leadership in the past and who has been mum on how he’ll cast his vote on the committee.

On Monday, Roy seemed to suggest that the group of three could stop the bill if they voted against it and McCarthy stuck to the agreement that made him speaker, which has never been publicly revealed.

“A reminder that during Speaker negotiations to build the coalition, that it was explicit both that nothing would pass Rules Committee without AT LEAST 7 GOP votes — AND that the Committee would not allow reporting out rules without unanimous Republican votes,” he tweeted. (There are nine Republicans total on the committee, so three voting against it would drop the GOP total to 6).

Rep. Dusty Johnson, a moderate Republican from South Dakota, dismissed Roy’s claim of a handshake deal, telling NBC News that “When I checked, there wasn't a rule that something has to come out of Rules Committee unanimously.”

Assuming the bill makes it out of the rules committee, the next question from there is whether any of the conservatives upset with a deal would consider calling for a vote on McCarthy’s speakership, another feature of the deal that elevated him to his current position. So far, no one has outright made a threat along these lines and some Democrats are prepared to back McCarthy if needed, according to Bloomberg.