What’s next for Gretchen Whitmer?

Michigan’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, is batting down one exit opportunity: president of Michigan State University.

She’s been pushed for the top job, as former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has been suggested for the University of Michigan’s presidency, according to multiple people familiar with the process.

But Whitmer spokesperson Bobby Leddy said Thursday: “MSU is a phenomenal university. The governor does not have an interest in that position and looks forward to the university hiring a new leader for its next chapter.”

Whitmer equivocated Thursday on her future, first telling a local TV reporter she wouldn’t be a 2028 presidential contender before backtracking and later telling Mackinac Policy Conference attendees that, “at this juncture, I’ve got nothing to announce.”

She’s also been privately hinting to Michigan Democrats she might not run for president, the people familiar said, though she could change her mind.