What’s next for Gretchen Whitmer?

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Michigan’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, is batting down one exit opportunity: president of Michigan State University.
She’s been pushed for the top job, as former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has been suggested for the University of Michigan’s presidency, according to multiple people familiar with the process.
But Whitmer spokesperson Bobby Leddy said Thursday: “MSU is a phenomenal university. The governor does not have an interest in that position and looks forward to the university hiring a new leader for its next chapter.”
Whitmer equivocated Thursday on her future, first telling a local TV reporter she wouldn’t be a 2028 presidential contender before backtracking and later telling Mackinac Policy Conference attendees that, “at this juncture, I’ve got nothing to announce.”
She’s also been privately hinting to Michigan Democrats she might not run for president, the people familiar said, though she could change her mind.
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Both universities are in need of presidents. Michigan State University’s president is decamping for Clemson University, and the University of Michigan is currently engaged in its search for a head. The two politicians will also be in need of jobs, with Whitmer’s term ending this year and Duggan recently ending his bid for governor as an independent.
“The mayor made clear in his public comments Tuesday he’s had no substantive conversation about any job. He’s going to take a break for a month or two before focusing on any decision on his future,” said Duggan spokesperson Andrea Bitely. With higher education emerging as a political flashpoint, universities might look to more politicians to serve as their heads.