Russian drone hits NATO member state Romania

A Russian drone hit an apartment building in Romania, a NATO member state, sparking outrage across Europe, where nations have ramped up defense efforts against Moscow.

The explosives-packed aircraft was ostensibly bound for nearby Ukraine, but crossed into a Romanian town near the two countries’ border.

The EU said it was readying a new package of sanctions against Russia, but European countries have also been taking steps militarily: Sweden agreed to sell 20 jets to Ukraine and donate 16 more, while Germany and the Netherlands said they would set up a joint tactical command center in the Baltics, and Norway became the 10th nation on the continent to back Paris’ plans to extend the French nuclear umbrella.