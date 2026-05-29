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Russian drone hits NATO member state Romania

May 29, 2026, 6:15am EDT
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Romanian law enforcement officers work at the site of an explosion in a residential block of flats.
Inquam Photos/George Calin via Reuters

A Russian drone hit an apartment building in Romania, a NATO member state, sparking outrage across Europe, where nations have ramped up defense efforts against Moscow.

The explosives-packed aircraft was ostensibly bound for nearby Ukraine, but crossed into a Romanian town near the two countries’ border.

The EU said it was readying a new package of sanctions against Russia, but European countries have also been taking steps militarily: Sweden agreed to sell 20 jets to Ukraine and donate 16 more, while Germany and the Netherlands said they would set up a joint tactical command center in the Baltics, and Norway became the 10th nation on the continent to back Paris’ plans to extend the French nuclear umbrella.

A chart showing government support to Ukraine relative to pre-war GDP.
Prashant Rao
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