Exclusive / Republicans still stuck on party-line immigration bill

Senate Republicans are still seeking reassurances from the White House on guardrails for President Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion fund to compensate people allegedly victimized by the government — and they can’t advance their immigration enforcement bill without an answer, people familiar with the matter told Semafor.

The easiest path forward for the bill is to return to the narrow approach that Senate Majority Leader John Thune started out with: solely funding ICE and Border Patrol through Trump’s presidency. “I would hope that we can … take care of our law enforcement. That was our focus, it remains our focus,” Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., told Semafor on Thursday.

Trump’s so-called anti-weaponization fund “caught a lot of us off-guard,” she added.

Republicans want to pass the bill as quickly as possible, but the party-line bill’s exposure to anti-weaponization fund amendments is clouding its path in both chambers.