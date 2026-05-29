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Oil prices fall, stocks rise on potential Iran deal

May 29, 2026, 6:18am EDT
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A drone view shows vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz.
Stringer/Reuters

Oil prices fell and stocks rose on optimism that the US and Iran were nearing a lasting peace deal, but analysts warned that huge challenges remained for the global energy market.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has curtailed flows of much-needed fossil fuels, leading to shortfalls across Asia and Europe, which are dependent on imports via the waterway; an agreement between Washington and Tehran is seen as essential to reopening it.

But even if a deal were reached, the energy market is in trouble: Chevron, Exxon, and Morgan Stanley all warned that oil inventories were nearing troublingly low levels, and high insurance rates for ships passing through the strait have barely budged.

A chart showing the change in crude oil exports by region during Jan-May 2026 from Jan-May 2025, in million metric tons.
Prashant Rao
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