Mexican leader Sheinbaum’s popularity slides on corruption revelation

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s popularity plummeted to its lowest-ever level, as she struggled to contain the fallout from a US corruption indictment of a close ally.

US prosecutors allege that Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, a member of Sheinbaum’s party, relied on the state’s eponymous cartel to help win an election, in return providing it with protection and leaked information.

Sheinbaum and her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ran on anti-corruption campaigns, but Mexico’s corruption perception rating has slipped during their time in office, and officials in the country fear opinions could worsen further as Washington eyes new indictments of alleged drug lords and their supporters. “If they don’t do the job, we will,” US President Donald Trump said.