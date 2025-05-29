Events Email Briefings
US court blocks sweeping tariffs in major blow to Trump’s agenda

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 29, 2025, 6:20am EDT
politicsNorth America
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs at the White House rose garden.
Carlos Barria/File Photo/Reuters
The News

A US court blocked President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, a blow against policies that have thrown the global economy into disarray.

Judges argued Trump did not have “unlimited tariff power,” noting that levies of the sort he imposed should be agreed by Congress. The White House said it would appeal.

The court decision upends ongoing trade negotiations with dozens of countries, as well as interim deals with Britain and China, but may amount to little in the longer term: Trump has plenty of other ways in which he can impose duties, experts noted.

“This ruling represents a setback,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote, “but might not change the final outcome for most major US trading partners.”

A chart comparing trade as a percentage of GDP for several countries
