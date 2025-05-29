Ron Johnson takes on Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

Senators are making noises about changing President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill. Then there’s Ron Johnson.

The hard-charging Wisconsin Republican is leading a full-on assault on the House-passed bill’s deficit-expanding impacts, armed with charts, presentations to his colleagues and a myriad of media appearances knocking the legislation. And if Johnson can’t support the legislation, it further hamstrings Republican leaders who have already lost one senator’s vote in their 53-seat majority.

In several recent interviews, Johnson made clear he wants big changes but is trying to be reasonable. He accepts Republicans’ contention that expiring tax cut extensions do not need to be paid for and concedes it’s unlikely he’ll prevail in splitting the bill up into two pieces at this point.

But the man who nearly took a pass on running for a third term in 2022 has little to lose politically as he makes his push: He’s already served longer than he planned. And it’s clear he sees the fight in front of him as a legacy maker for his career, which began with a shocking victory against a longtime Democratic senator.

“I ran in 2010 because I was panicked for this nation. I’m more panicked now,” Johnson told Semafor. “There’s a lot that I love about what President Trump’s doing. I’m a big supporter. I want to see him succeed. But right now, the ‘big, beautiful bill’? That’s just rhetoric. It’s completely false advertising. It’s literally divorced from reality.”

Summing up the growing deficit, he said: “We’re currently projecting $2.2 trillion … Obama is under a trillion. Trump had increased it, Biden increased dramatically. Trump’s not doing anything to fix that.”

Johnson alone can’t sink the bill. But the situation echoes a similar problem Speaker Mike Johnson faced in the House: Fiscal conservatives balking. Speaker Johnson won out by tweaking some of the bill’s dials; Sen. Johnson says he needs more than that.

Johnson isn’t alone in his criticism: Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rick Scott, R-Fla., oppose the House legislation and want bigger deficit reductions. There’s no question that Johnson’s seen as the bill’s lead critic.

“Nobody should underestimate it. I mean, it’s not like Ron’s been shy about his position on this. And he’s been the conservative conscience of the chamber, certainly of the [Republican] conference,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “He’s serious. And we ought to take him seriously.”

GOP leaders say they are doing just that amid a careful balancing act. If Senate Majority Leader John Thune and his team pursue harsher austerity to win over conservatives, they risk alienating centrists.

Two GOP leadership aides expressed confidence they can get it done. One said Republicans are currently “drafting legislation that delivers on the Republican agenda and delivers 51 votes.”

“The Senate is going to work through its own processes and make changes along the way. Tax permanency and maximum savings are among the Senate’s top priorities,” said a second leadership aide. “Failure isn’t an option.”